Social networks are discussing that Justin Bieber is an abuser. What happened and is it true?

From the outside, Justin and Hailey Bieber seem like the perfect match. The singer often devotes songs to his wife, never ceases to confess his love to her and often talks about how Hayley helped him get out of depression and quit using illegal substances. But if you look behind the facade of a happy and healthy relationship and listen to what Justin says about Hayley during the video broadcasts, Bieber will no longer seem to you the loving husband he is trying to portray in public.

It all started with a video in which Justin, actively gesturing, talks to Haley in a raised voice. The singer’s fans claim that Bieber was simply on adrenaline after the concert and that Hailey had nothing to do with it. Let’s say it’s true. But what do they have to say about Justin’s dubious claims made long before this video?

Justin yells at Haley

“If you weren’t so sexy, I would have got rid of you long ago,” Bieber says to his wife during one broadcast. “Actually, the fan asked me this question, not you,” he insists on Hayley during another broadcast. In other videos, Justin asks his wife not to touch him and is angry that she walked into the studio while he was working on a new song.

Examples of Justin’s inappropriate behavior towards Hailey

In another video, Bieber gets out of the car without waiting for Hailey, persuades her to have sex on the air, and in another video he slaps her in the face with his palm – as if as a joke, but there is nothing funny about that. It seems that the former lover of the singer Selena Gomez did not lie when she stated that Bieber allowed himself emotional abuse towards her. The fact that his behavior with women can hardly be called gentlemanly, Bieber himself admitted.

Social media users agreed that Hayley should not be tolerated. “If he behaves like that in public, then I have no idea what he is doing behind closed doors,” they write in the comments. – They say that Hayley was lucky to marry Justin Bieber. But I think that Justin was lucky to marry someone who tolerates his abusive ways. “

Read also: Justin Bieber admitted that the first year of family life was difficult. And that’s why

Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media