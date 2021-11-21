State Duma Committee supported the new standard of living wage in Russia – RBK

Photo: Oleg Yakovlev / RBC



The State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes unanimously supported the proposal of President Vladimir Putin to index the level of the living wage and the minimum wage at the new rate. This was reported on the website of the lower house of parliament.

“The president’s proposal is balanced, calculated and makes it possible to really fight poverty, really support those who need this support most,” said committee chairman Andrei Makarov, noting that the rate proposed by Putin is higher than the official inflation rate.

The President made a corresponding proposal on November 18. According to him, the level of indexation of the living wage of 2.5% established in the draft budget is insufficient, since this indicator lags behind the accelerated inflation.

Putin indicated that he considers the best option to increase the cost of living next year from 11,653 rubles. up to RUB 12 654 – by 8.6%, and the minimum wage should be raised from 12 792 to 13 890 rubles. (also by 8.6%). Putin introduced amendments to the State Duma on November 19.