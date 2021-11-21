https://ria.ru/20211121/sudan-1760021095.html

Sudanese military agree with Prime Minister Hamdok on his return

The Sudanese military and the ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok agreed on his return to power, reports Sky News … RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

CAIRO, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok have agreed on his return to power, Sky News Arabia reports. “The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok have agreed on a political declaration calling for his return to office and the formation of a government technocrats, “the TV company said, citing its sources in Khartoum. According to it, the agreement also includes the release of all political prisoners. The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation that a state of emergency was declared and the authorities were disbanded. On October 26, it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their metropolitan residence, since then the politician has been under house arrest. The new Sovereign Council began work last week, headed by al-Burkhan again.

