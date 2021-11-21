Tanks with sand are placed on steep slopes and ascents of Vladivostok – City Hall – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On the steep slopes and ascents of Vladivostok, containers with sand are placed, which can be used to process the road in case of ice. Among such addresses are Sakhalinskaya, 4a and 54, Borisenko, 98, Nerchinskaya streets from Uborevich, Komarov, Volodarsky, Zeleny Ugol, exit from Balyaev to DSK (“mother-in-law’s language”), Yeniseiskaya, Magnitogorskaya, Chkalova, Chapaev and others. city ​​hall.

As specified in the city administration of roads and landscaping, sand can be used by any driver.

In addition, 120 units of special equipment will go to the streets of Vladivostok to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. According to the deputy head of the administration – head of the road and landscaping department Nikolai Zaitsev, specialists have already converted all the combined machines into sand spreaders and reagent distributors. “During and after bad weather, we plan to use 120 units of special equipment, they will work around the clock,” says Zaitsev.

All equipment will operate on pre-developed routes in all five districts of Vladivostok. First of all, steep descents and ascents and entrances to social facilities – hospitals, schools, kindergartens will be processed and cleared of snow. The car schedules will be coordinated at the operational headquarters of the municipal enterprise “Maintenance of urban areas”.

Recall that a snow cyclone can hit the seaside capital this evening, November 21. Bad weather will be observed in the region during the day – until approximately 22-23 hours on Monday, November 22. Sleet is expected in the city, rain on Monday morning and afternoon, rain and snow, turning into snow from the second half of the day. From 7 am to 7 pm on Monday, the snow will be heavy at times.

Guests and residents of Vladivostok are advised to be extremely careful; if possible, it is better to stay at home on Monday. All life support services are on high alert.