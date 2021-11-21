https://ria.ru/20211120/egipet-1760008891.html
Ten Egyptian provinces canceled school classes due to bad weather
Ten Egyptian provinces canceled school classes due to bad weather
The authorities of ten provinces in Egypt, including the capital Cairo, have decided to cancel school on Sunday due to bad weather. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
CAIRO, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. In 10 provinces, including the capital Cairo, authorities in ten provinces in Egypt, including the capital city of Cairo, canceled school classes on Sunday due to bad weather. In Alexandria and several other cities, several streets were flooded and traffic was hampered, and in the city of Fayum, located in an oasis 90 kilometers southwest of Cairo, a sandstorm was observed making visibility difficult, MENA reports. But utilities in most areas have dealt with the rainfall. However, in Cairo and Giza, authorities canceled school classes on Sunday. Universities will decide the issue of conducting classes individually. Also, schoolchildren of the northern provinces of Matruh, Alexandria, Kafr al-Sheikh, Dumyat, Buheira, Dakahliya, Qalyubiya, Manufia will stay at home on Sunday. According to the forecast of the General Directorate of Meteorology of Egypt, showers on Sunday will fall over the northern provinces and the central highlands of the Sinai Peninsula, they are expected to continue until Tuesday.
