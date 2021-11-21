The first ship with coal from the USA arrives in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

A ship with the first shipment of coal from the United States arrived in Ukraine. On website the company “DTEK Energo” is reported that the volume of the consignment amounted to 60.5 thousand tons.

“Despite the extremely difficult conditions in the energy sector, we have mobilized all available resources to prepare for the heating season. By the way, this is not the first time that we have supported state generation and the stability of the Ukrainian energy system, ”said Ildar Saleev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

It is reported that a total of seven shiploads of coal will arrive in Ukraine. Of these, 5 deliveries with coal from the United States and 2 deliveries from Colombia, and the total volume will be 470 thousand tons. It is expected that all ship parties will arrive in Ukraine during November 2021 – January 2022. The next batch is expected at the end of November, four in December and one in January.

Formerly the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told about seven ships with coal to cover the needs of the country. According to the head of state, the ships will arrive “in the near future” and, thus, will be able to fully cover the needs of Ukraine by the end of 2021. He noted that the country “does not buy coal from the separatists,” although this position is met with criticism from citizens.