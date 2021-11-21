https://ria.ru/20211121/ukraina-1760027575.html

The first ship with coal from the USA for “Centrenergo” arrived in Ukraine

The first of seven ships with coal, contracted by the DTEK group for Ukrainian thermal power plants, arrived in the country, the press service of the company said. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

KIEV, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The first of seven ships with coal contracted by the DTEK group for Ukrainian thermal power plants arrived in the country, the company’s press service said. “The first of seven ships contracted by DTEK with coal from the USA and Colombia arrived in Ukraine. A Panamax-class vessel docked at the port.” Yuzhny “and is intended for the needs of state-owned TPPs” Centerenergo. ” of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus said at the end of October that Russia from November 1 stops supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants. At the same time, he clarified that the decision does not apply to coking coal, but only applies to coal used for energy needs. This information was confirmed to RIA Novosti by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, indicating that the interruption of supplies is associated with growing domestic needs. Energy Minister of Ukraine German Galushchenko warned in the fall that Ukraine is lagging behind the planned plans to accumulate coal for the heating season and intends to increase its own production and imports. In mid-October, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal assured that Ukraine is fully prepared for the heating season in the context of the energy crisis in Europe and that the whole country will be warm in winter.

