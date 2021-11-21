https://ria.ru/20211121/lavrov-1760043259.html
The Foreign Ministry explained the publication of Lavrov’s correspondence with colleagues
The Foreign Ministry explained the publication of Lavrov’s correspondence with colleagues – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
The Foreign Ministry explained the publication of Lavrov’s correspondence with colleagues
Germany and France distort Moscow’s position on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which explains the decision to publish the minister’s correspondence … RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021
2021-11-21T14: 01
2021-11-21T14: 01
2021-11-21T14: 39
in the world
France
Moscow
Sergei Ryabkov
Sergei Lavrov
Maria Zakharova
Minsk agreements
Russia
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Germany and France distort Moscow’s position on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which explains the decision to publish the correspondence between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and colleagues from these countries, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and official representative Maria Zakharova. that Lavrov had repeatedly drawn the attention of his Western colleagues to this. “Publicly, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov corrected them many times, very intelligently, by the way, and politely – for some reason they did not notice this. Either they do not hear, or they do not want to hear. Well, now let them read it, and not only they alone, but the entire public, which will now be able to form its own, already impartial opinion, “she explained. The Foreign Ministry published Lavrov’s correspondence with Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas on November 17 a new meeting of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and the FRG). The department then said that they took this step in order to “prevent further speculation.” The head of Russian diplomacy himself, commenting on this decision, noted that his colleagues, “when their initiative to gather at the level of foreign ministers was discussed, made arrogant, not very ethical statements” that “everyone is ready, Putin instructed, and Lavrov did not wants “that perverts the meaning. Speaking about the content of the correspondence itself, he explained that its essence is not “who invited whom where and who why could not come”, but “sabotage, which is consistently carried out by the Ukrainian regime in relation to the Minsk agreements.”
France
Moscow
Russia
