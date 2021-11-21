https://ria.ru/20211121/ryabkov-1760045978.html

The Foreign Ministry told about the work with the United States on the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to the US claims, explains to Washington “what is happening and how” in Ukraine, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. “The Americans put forward a series of complaints to us, including with regard to Ukraine, they need to explain in detail what is happening and how. We are doing this, “Ryabkov said in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program to journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Russia 1 channel. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

