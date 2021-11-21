The government will allocate 1.1 billion rubles. for additional payments to non-working pensioners – RBC

Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg



The government will allocate more than 1.1 billion rubles. on social payments to non-working pensioners from 15 regions of Russia, the order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, follows from the publication on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Funding for social benefits received by non-working pensioners with incomes below the subsistence level will increase due to the increase in the number of applicants. Additional money will be received by Buryatia, Karelia, Yakutia, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Trans-Baikal Territory, the Amur, Leningrad, Magadan, Murmansk and Novosibirsk Regions, the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts.

The Ministry of Labor has promised the appointment of social security payments to retirement from 2022 without a statement



From 2022, the calculation of social benefits will begin to be carried out without a declaration, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said.

In July of this year, the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) announced that the territorial authorities will check social support measures in case of a discrepancy between the size of the pension and the minimum subsistence level. As noted in the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, if, after receiving payments, the pensioner’s income does not reach the minimum level, the department must establish an amount equal to the subsistence minimum on its own.