The government will allocate money for social benefits to pensioners

The government will allocate money for social supplements to pensioners – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

The government will allocate money for social benefits to pensioners

The Russian government will provide the regions with more than 1.1 billion rubles for social supplements to pensions, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T11: 12

2021-11-21T11: 12

2021-11-21T11: 41

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Russian government will provide the regions with more than 1.1 billion rubles for social supplements to pensions, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said. The money will be received by 15 subjects, where the number of recipients of supplements has increased. In particular, we are talking about Buryatia, Karelia, Yakutia, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Trans-Baikal Territory, the Amur, Leningrad, Magadan, Murmansk and Novosibirsk regions. “More than 1.1 billion rubles will be directed to regional social benefits for non-working pensioners. The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,” they said. The authorities recalled that Russians receiving a pension can qualify for a supplement if the total amount of cash payments is below the regional subsistence level for this category of citizens. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to keep the indexation of pensions above inflation. He noted that the authorities “strictly adhered to this rule” from 2019 and now “given the significant rise in inflation, it would be wrong to deviate from this principle.”

