The head of the military intelligence of Ukraine called the timing of a possible invasion of Russia – RBK

According to General Budanov, the attack could begin at the height of winter with a landing near Odessa and Mariupol. The Kremlin called such statements hysteria

Kirill Budanov

(Photo: president.gov.ua)



The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with the Military Times, said that the invasion of the Russian army into his country could occur in late January – early February. According to him, the Americans adhere to the same assessments.

When asked by a reporter whether the cold weather would interfere with the operation, Budanov said that “this is not a problem for Ukrainians and Russians.”

According to the Ukrainian general, the Russian attack will begin with artillery and air strikes, as well as the landing of amphibious assault forces in the Odessa and Mariupol regions. Also, according to Budanov, a small offensive will be conducted from the territory of Belarus.

As Budanov assured, more than 92 thousand military personnel are already concentrated for the operation near the Ukrainian border, military equipment is being pulled into Crimea, including the Iskander missile systems.