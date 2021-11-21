https://ria.ru/20211120/missiya-1759998258.html

The head of the Pentagon confirms that the United States will complete the mission in Iraq in 2021

The head of the Pentagon confirmed that the United States will complete the mission in Iraq in 2021

The head of the Pentagon confirms that the United States will complete the mission in Iraq in 2021

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday, during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad, confirmed that the American military mission in an Arab country … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday, during a meeting with Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad, confirmed that the US military mission in the Arab country will be completed by the end of this year, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. the invitation of the Iraqi government to support the Iraqi security forces. The United States will honor its July 2021 commitments, including the commitment that there will be no American forces in Iraq by the end of the year on a combat mission, “Kirby said in a written statement. It is noted that the parties discussed the next stage of the US military mission in Iraq, which will focus on “advising, helping and sharing intelligence” with the Iraqi military as part of the campaign against the Islamic State terrorist group. * The Pentagon chief also reiterated his condemnation in connection with the recent attempted attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi and expressed l hope that the further formation of the new government of the Arab country will proceed peacefully. The meeting of the heads of the defense departments of the two countries took place on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue international conference on regional security held annually in Bahrain. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

