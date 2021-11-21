The head of the Ukrainian intelligence service named the date of the Russian attack

Russia will begin its invasion with air and artillery strikes, says Kirill Budanov

Photo: Karina Vanesh © URA.RU

Russia has concentrated almost 100 thousand soldiers near the border with Ukraine and is preparing to attack Ukraine at the end of January 2022. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in a conversation with the Military Times magazine.

“Russia has over 92,000 troops centered around Ukraine’s borders and is preparing to attack in late January or early February. The plan of the invasion is as follows: airstrikes, artillery and armored attacks and airborne assault in eastern Ukraine, amphibious attacks in Odessa and Mariupol, plus an invasion through neighboring Belarus, “Ridus reports the words of Budanov.

The intelligence chief noted that Ukraine hopes for help from the United States. “No country, except Ukraine, has an open war with Russia. And we have already had seven years. That is why we are confident that the United States should give us everything that we have not received before, ”concluded Budanov.

Earlier, Ukraine received the fourth tranche of military aid from the United States. 80 tons of ammunition were delivered to the country. Also, Ukraine received $ 60 million from the Americans.