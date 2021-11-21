the history of the “Titanic” may repeat itself in the 21st century

Modern ships are not immune to meeting icebergs

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

The fate of the Titanic, which collided with an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean, can be repeated by any modern liner. This opinion was shared by the St. Petersburg writer-historian, researcher, author of the book “Titanic” in an interview with URA.RU. Secrets of the lost liner “Evgeny Nesmeyanov.

“For 100 years, satellite navigation systems have been developed, the technical structure of ships has advanced significantly, but even now icebergs are periodically threatening. The last case was in 2007, when a liner sank in the water area of ​​Antarctica. That is, icebergs still remain a significant threat, ”explained Evgeny Nesmeyanov.

In an interview with URA.RU, a researcher of the World Ocean, Professor Anatoly Sagalevich added that during the times of the Titanic, Lusitania, Mauritania, and Britannic it was very difficult to find icebergs. “At that time there were no sonars that could detect an iceberg in the distance. Then two sailors sat on the mast and looked ahead, a little distracted – and missed. After the “Titanic” collided with an iceberg, scientists began to develop technical means to identify dangerous obstacles in the ocean. Now everything is being discovered, including icebergs, but collisions of ships with them still occur, ”he stressed.

According to Sagalevich, the study of the Atlantic Ocean has shown that the movement of ice can be completely unpredictable. “In the area of ​​the sinking of the Titanic, there are two powerful currents – the Gulf Stream and the Labrador. Labrador is a northern current that can carry icebergs from Greenland. We worked there for eight years and watched how the wall formed when these currents met, migrated within 120 miles, and in abnormal years, the ice floes drift quite far south, ”he said.

The British transatlantic steamer Titanic, the second Olympic-class liner, sank on the night of April 14-15, 1912, on its maiden voyage, colliding with an iceberg. 1496 people died, 712 were saved. The Britannica, the third and last ship of the Olympic class, crashed on November 21, 1916 in the Aegean Sea. The ship hit a German mine, as a result of which 21 people died, 1136 were saved. The first in its class, the Olympic, the only one of the three twin liners, operated for many years and was decommissioned and disassembled due to wear and tear. The liners were conceived as competitors of Lusitania and Mauritania.