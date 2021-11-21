The incredible adventures of Jessica Alba and Zac Efron in Dubai

10 August 2021

Dubai Tourism has launched a new Dubai Presents campaign featuring Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron. They invite tourists from all over the world – “adventure seekers and creatives” – to write their own travel script with breathtaking locations.

Filmed by award-winning Directors Guild Craig Gillespie, the series features six short trailers in a variety of genres, including spy action. The videos will run consecutively for four months.





“In a series of mini-films, we take a look at the city’s attractions and rich culture, inviting travelers from all over the world to visit Dubai and embark on their epic adventure. Through this production, we will show Dubai as a city that represents the cultures of more than 200 nationalities, a city that gives a lot of vivid impressions for the whole family, thereby confirming its reputation as the best place in the world to live, work and tourism, ”said Issam Kazim, Executive Director Dubai tourism…

In addition to six celebrity trailers, the campaign includes a series of promotional materials for Dubai’s gastronomy, nature and outdoor activities.

Dubai Presents will launch in 27 global markets. In the UK, the videos will be broadcast on all channels, including television, internet, film, digital and social media.

Dubai tourism data shows that between July 2020 and May 2021, the city welcomed 3.7 million travelers who stayed in Dubai more than one night, and 194,000 of them were from the UK. (traveldailymedia.com)