The Kremlin appreciated the map of the “Turkic world” presented to Erdogan with the regions of Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The Turkish partners of the Russian Federation are developing the idea of ​​Turkic unity, and this is normal, but the Kremlin regrets that there is no big red star on the map in the center of the Turkic world, which is historically located in Russia, in Altai. So the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov commented on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” on the photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a map of the Turkic world, which included a significant part of the territory of the Russian Federation, including Siberia.

“I, the only thing I can regret is that there is still no big red star in the center of the Turkic world on the map. He is not in Turkey, he is on the territory of the Russian Federation, in Altai, in that sacred place for any Turk, where they came from. As a Turkologist, I say this, ”said a Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier it was reported that the leader of the Turkish parliamentary Nationalist Movement Party (PNM) Devlet Bahceli donated Erdogan has a map of the Turkic world, which includes a significant part of the territory of Russia. On the map, the “Turkic world” included: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Balkans, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, part of the territories of Mongolia and Iran, as well as part of the regions of southern Russia and Eastern Siberia.