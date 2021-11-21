The media showed a special Putin button in case of important negotiations – Gazeta.Ru

On the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, they showed a special button with which Russian President Vladimir Putin summons an assistant during important negotiations or asks to bring him tea.

The frames show that the button is located on a rectangular wood-colored box, decorated with the coat of arms of Russia.

Formerly press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov toldas he prepares for a meeting with journalists. He noted that sometimes media representatives ask questions that are perplexing. According to him, the most important thing when answering is not to lie and not hesitate to say that you don’t know something.

Peskov also said that every day in the morning he communicates with the Kremlin pool on the current or next day of the president’s work.