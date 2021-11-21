The Ministry of Labor said that because of winning the lottery, child benefits should not be deprived

https://ria.ru/20211120/posobiya-1759987580.html

2021-11-20T19: 33

2021-11-20T19: 33

2021-11-20T20: 31

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Winning the lottery or sweepstake cannot be a reason for deprivation of child benefits, however, this money will be taken into account when assessing the income and needs of the family, the Ministry of Labor said. The ministry stressed that the messages that appeared in the media about the list of reasons for denying payments do not correspond to reality. “The very fact of winning is not a reason for depriving the benefit,” the ministry said. They explained that the draft resolution, aimed at public discussion, clarifies the rules for assessing the income and property of Russians who can be assigned a child benefit. These include needy families with children from three to seven years old, single parents with children from eight to 17 years old and pregnant women registered early. According to the document, family members who are in prison, the army, under arrest or compulsory treatment will not be included in the income estimate. The same applies to seized real estate and vehicles; grants issued to the family for entrepreneurial activities; wanted vehicles; targeted subsidies that are issued in the regions for the purchase of housing or transport, as well as property purchased at their expense.

2021

