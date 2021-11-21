The Ministry of Labor will change the procedure for payment of pensions and control over their accrual from January 1, 2022 | News | News

Starting from January 1 of next year, a new procedure for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual will come into force in Russia. On November 21, the Parlamentskaya Gazeta writes about this.

So, according to the new rules approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, they will be able to pay and deliver pensions in the territory where an emergency regime of any nature has been introduced – federal, interregional, regional, intermunicipal, municipal or local – earlier this month. To do this, a citizen just needs to write a statement about the situation and transfer it to the Pension Fund (PFR).

Also, the innovations provide for the ability to choose exactly how the pensioner would like to receive payments – through the post office or another organization.

Even in accordance with the amendments made, it will be possible to withhold a certain amount from payments in the event that a citizen received a pension in a larger amount than he was entitled to. At the same time, those to whom payments were accrued from non-state pension funds (NPF) that have ceased their work, the funded part of the pension will still be charged. To do this, you need to send an application to the FIU.

One of the key points of the new order is the exemption from deductions on court sheets from pensions of elderly Russians who have been officially declared bankrupt.

In addition, now the pension of the deceased, which he did not have time to receive during his lifetime, will be able to receive his heirs. To do this, again, you should contact the FIU.

Earlier, on November 19, it became known that in 2022 the assessment criteria for the appointment of monthly benefits for children and pregnant women will change in the Russian Federation. In particular, according to the government decree, fundamental changes will affect the assessment of the income of Russian families.

On November 9, the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation announced that insurance and social pensions in the event of the loss of a breadwinner for children under the age of 18, from January 1, 2023, will be assigned from the date of the death of the breadwinner. You do not need to submit an application.