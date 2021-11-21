The new Will Smith: 7 things to know about the actor

New role, memoir and documentary on weight loss.

This summer, Will Smith surprised his fans with an unexpected confession: he wrote a book of memoirs with the laconic title “Will”. The book went on sale a few days ago, but even before that, fans could learn a lot about their idol. So, for example, Smith talked about the advice that Schwarzenegger gave him, admitted to a fleeting desire to kill his own father, and also shared frank details about his intimate life with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

However, the book is not the only “autumn” achievement of the Hollywood star. The sports biopic “King Richard” about the Williams family is released on large screens, and his documentary on weight loss is released on small screens. For such important events in the life of Will Smith, “KinoReporter” has collected interesting facts about him that were previously unknown to the general public.

His father’s death prompted him to write his memoirs.

“My father died in 2016. There were things in my childhood that I would never share while he was alive. I felt handcuffed, felt that I could not share my truth. He was one of the greatest people I have ever known … but he had flaws“.

It is curious that in the book Will Smith touched upon the issues of his own fatherhood. He remembered how his son Jaden asked to be emancipated as a minor at 15.

I was very worried about my son after the failure of the film “After our era”

The situation was aggravated by the fact that the request for emancipation came from Jaden after the failure of post-apocalyptic “After our era”, where father and son played the main roles.

“Worst of all, Jaden took the hit. The fans and the press were filled with bile, they said and printed things that I refuse to repeat. Jaden did everything I told him to do in good faith and ended up undergoing the worst public harassment. We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled and lost confidence in my advice.“.

Before the premiere of “King Richard” went to play tennis

Just a couple of hours before the premiere of the sports biopic King Richard, where he played the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, Will Smith attended the match at wimbledon… The actor, unexpectedly for everyone, joined the actresses Sania Sidney and Demi Singleton, who played his on-screen daughters. The trio met with players from the national Junior Tennis Initiative.

The Williams sisters burst into tears at the premiere of the film with the participation of the actor

The premiere was also rich in impressions: famous athletes Serena and Venus Wilms burst into tears while watching. Later, the sisters admitted that for the first time they were deeply moved while reading the script.

“I cried. All these emotional moments have already been spelled out. In the film itself, these moments, when the relationship between father and daughter is revealed most fully, also made me cry.“- said Venus Williams.

By the way, before that, the tennis player said that she believed in the success of the picture when she found out that Will Smith would play the main role in it: “We realized that in this case the film will be real, it was something worthwhile“.

The actor’s family, by the way, also liked the film. He quoted daughter Willow as “understood why he began to call her three times a day“.

Scared the fans

Will Smith appeared on The One Show this week to talk about the movie King Richard, but instead of another unremarkable interview, a virtual bomb came out: viewers noticed that the actor’s appearance had changed and began to wonder what he had done to himself. Curiously, he appeared unrecognizable in a couple of other pictures taken a little earlier.

Thought about suicide

In the documentary, during which the actor lost 20 pounds in 20 weeks, Smith spoke very frankly about his mental health.

“When I started filming this show, I thought that I would come to the best physical shape in my life. But mentally I was in a different place. And in the end I discovered a lot of hidden things about myself“.

The full series is not yet available, but Will Smith hinted that this issue will be given a lot of attention in it.

Among the top 3 stars to receive the highest royalties this year

Will Smith finished in the top three earning actors this year. The same biopic “King Richard” helped him achieve an outstanding result – the actor received $ 40 million for the shooting. This amount includes payments for the rental and demonstration of the film on streaming – the premiere will take place simultaneously in the cinema and on HBO Max.