The number of deaths from covid in Germany approached 100 thousand | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

Over the past day in Germany, another 75 patients have died from the pulmonary disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus and its consequences (55 a week earlier). The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday, November 21, has reached 99,062 cases.

This figure, like all other published indicators related to the spread of coronavirus infection in Germany, may actually turn out to be higher, since not all local health departments transmit data to the central register on weekends.

The average prevalence of coronavirus continues to rise. It amounted to 372.7 cases per 100 thousand population in seven days, which is the highest value since the beginning of the pandemic. A day earlier, this indicator was fixed at 362.2, and a week ago – 289 (a month ago – 85.6).

Over the past 24 hours, 42,727 coronavirus tests have been positive in Germany. Exactly a week ago, 33,498 cases of infection were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, 5,354,942 people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Almost 260 million infected in the world

Since the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, coronavirus infection in the world has been confirmed in almost 256.5 million people living in 210 countries and territories. More than 5.4 million people have become victims of COVID-19. The largest number of detected cases of infection (47.7 million) and deaths (about 770 thousand) were recorded in the United States.

