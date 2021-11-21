The President of Bulgaria called Crimea Russian. Then he added that the peninsula was “annexed”

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has twice called Crimea Russian territory in the past few days. After criticizing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, he said that “the annexation of Crimea is a violation of international law.” Reported by the local edition of Mediapool.

Preview photo: TASS

On November 18, Radev said during a pre-election televised debate that “Crimea is Russian at the moment.” His opponent, the rector of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov, responded by saying that he considers the peninsula to belong to Ukraine.

Soon the Bulgarian president explained his words: “There is no drama. The problem is absolutely clear. The annexation of Crimea is a violation of international law, but as I said last night, there are political realities, and at the moment Crimea is Russian. “

Radev made an explanation of his statement after the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador Kostadin Kodzhabashev. The diplomat was informed about the “incorrectness and inadmissibility” of the statements of the Bulgarian President.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Radev’s words “do not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria” and “sharply discord with the official position of Sofia in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within its internationally recognized borders.” The agency added that it expects Radev to refute his words about the ownership of Crimea.

The representative of the European Commission, commenting on Radev’s words, recalled that the EU considers Crimea “Ukrainian territory, which was illegally annexed by Russia.”

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in March 2014. The countries of the European Union, the United States and other states did not recognize the results of the referendum.