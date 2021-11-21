The procedure for payment of pensions will change in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211121/pensiya-1760017494.html

What awaits pensioners from January 1

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, on January 1, 2022, new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual, approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, will come into force, Parlamentskaya Gazeta reports. will be able to earlier. To do this, the citizen needs to notify the Pension Fund with an appropriate statement. In addition, elderly Russians will have the opportunity to make clarifications in the application for the delivery of the pension: for example, a person who wishes to receive money via mail will be able to indicate information about the transfer of the amount not received in the current month to his bank account. One of the key innovations will be the exemption of the elderly, declared bankrupt, from deductions from pensions. The deceased’s legal heirs can receive a pension: they need to send an application to the FIU. Also, citizens who received payments from non-state Pension Fund, which have ceased to function, will still receive the funded part of their pension. Earlier, the Pension Fund called the conditions for the suspension of payments. In particular, this can happen if the pensioner has not received the money due to him for six months. Among other things, foreign pensioners who have expired their residence permits, as well as some Russians who have decided to permanently reside in another country, may lose funds. The head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov, in turn, said that in 2022 social pensions will be 7.7%, and insurance – by 5.9%. The average annual old-age insurance pension for non-working pensioners will be 18,521 rubles next year, 19,477 in 2023, and 20,469 in 2024. In 2021, taking into account indexation, this figure was 17,541 rubles. old age consists of two parts: a fixed payment and an insurance part. The fixed payment does not depend on the length of service and is indexed annually. The insurance part depends on the length of the insurance period and the level of salary. Since 2002, the main criterion for calculating it has been the size of insurance premiums, not seniority. It is to him that questions most often arise.

