The rocket with the Russian module for the ISS was set for launch at Baikonur

2021-11-21T08: 13

2021-11-21T08: 13

2021-11-21T09: 09

the science

baikonur (city)

Roscosmos

space – ria science

international space station (iss)

Russia

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Soyuz-2.1b rocket, which is to launch the Progress truck with the last module for the Russian segment of the ISS Prichal on November 24, was taken out and installed on the launch pad at Baikonur, Roscosmos reported. Soyuz-2.1b “with the Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft and the new Russian Prichal module is installed on the launch pad of site No. 31,” the state corporation said in Telegram. Later, Roskosmos clarified that the service columns the carrier’s communications were brought together and docked with the ground equipment of the launch complex. The specialists have already started work on the schedule of the first launch day. Autonomous tests of the systems and assemblies of the cargo ship, the launch vehicle and the launch complex are scheduled for November 21. The launch is scheduled for November 24. The ship will dock with the Science module on November 26. Pryhal is to become the last module that Russia will add to its segment of the ISS. In addition, the module ship will deliver about 700 kilograms of various cargoes on board the ISS, including resource equipment and consumables, water purification, medical control and sanitary hygienic support, maintenance and repair facilities, as well as standard food rations for the crew of the 66th main expedition. The Nauka module docked to the ISS on July 29 after an eight-day flight. When the crew opened the hatch, the Nauka’s engines turned on unscheduled. To stabilize the ISS, the installations of the Progress spacecraft were involved, there was no threat to the crew. On January 19, 2022, it is planned to enter open space, during which the cosmonauts will connect the Prichal to the station, and on March 18 the first manned spacecraft, Soyuz, will dock on it. “.

