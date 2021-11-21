The rules for the payment of pensions in the Russian Federation will change from January 1, 2022 | News | News

The new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual will come into force in Russia on January 1, 2022. This was reported by “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” on Saturday, November 20.

According to the innovations approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the payment and delivery of pensions in the territory with the introduced emergency regime can be earlier. And regardless of the nature of the emergency: federal, interregional, regional, intermunicipal, municipal or local. You just need to write a statement about the situation and transfer it to the Pension Fund (PFR).

Russians will also now be able to choose how to receive payments: through the post office or another organization.

One of the main points of the new rules is the exemption from deductions from pensions of older people declared bankrupt, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told the publication. According to her, this is especially true due to the fact that older people are increasingly taking loans and microcredits under the influence of fraudsters or advertising.

“Now deductions can be made from pensions of pensioners on court papers. If the pensioner is declared bankrupt, these deductions will have to be terminated immediately, ”she said.

In turn, the heirs of the deceased will now be able to receive the pension. To do this, you also only need to submit an application to the FIU.

On November 9, the Ministry of Labor announced that insurance and social pensions in the event of the loss of the breadwinner for children under the age of 18, from January 1, 2023, will be assigned from the date of the death of the breadwinner. You will not need to submit an application.