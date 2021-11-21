The Russians called the optimal duration of the New Year holidays

The Russians, in the course of the survey, named the optimal duration of the New Year holidays. The results of research on the service for finding high-paying jobs SuperJob are at the disposal of RT.

So, 16% of Russians are ready to rest during the New Year holidays from one to three days. Four to six days of vacation will be enough for 13% of respondents. During the week of New Year’s holidays, 7% of respondents voted, for eight or nine days – 4%.

35% of Russians arrange the approved ten days of New Year’s holidays – from December 31 to January 9. 4% of Russians want to rest from 11 to 13 days, 7% of respondents want two weeks. 6% of the respondents admitted that they are ready not to rest at all after the New Year.

At the same time, according to the survey, women are more likely than men to be satisfied with the approved New Year holidays from December 31 to January 9: 41% versus 30%. Men are twice as likely as women to support a two-week vacation: 10% versus 5%.

In total, 1.6 thousand representatives of the economically active population of the country took part in the survey.

Earlier it became known that this year 41% of Russians hope for the usual format of the New Year’s corporate party (with a festive dinner, champagne and a disco).