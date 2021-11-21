https://ria.ru/20211121/provokatsii-1760058970.html
The Security Council announced the increased risks of provocations in Kiev
The Security Council announced the increased risks of provocations in Kiev – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
The Security Council announced the increased risks of provocations in Kiev
The likelihood of Ukraine carrying out provocations near the borders of Russia has increased significantly, said Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Grebenkin.
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The likelihood of Ukraine carrying out provocations near the borders of Russia has significantly increased, said Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Grebenkin. Grebenkin noted that after the coup d’etat, people came to power “professing radical nationalism, Russophobia and unreasonably declaring our country an aggressor out of their own opportunistic considerations.” said this factor has an “extremely negative” impact on the operational situation on the joint section of the border. “- added the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. He also noted that Kiev is trying to exert a” negative informational impact “on the Russians living in Crimea. lying next year. In particular, he said that more than 92,000 Russian troops are concentrated near the border. Foreign media have recently begun to frequently publish reports that Moscow is pulling troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ministry of Defense is moving forces and assets on its territory and at its own discretion, it does not threaten anyone. The Kremlin has also repeatedly emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is an internal political one and Russia does not interfere in it, while the United States itself and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity in the Black Sea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.
The Security Council announced the increased risks of provocations in Kiev
Grebenkin noted that after the coup d’etat, people “professing radical nationalism, Russophobia and unreasonably proclaiming our country an aggressor out of their own opportunistic considerations, came to power.”
According to him, this factor has an “extremely negative” impact on the operational situation on the joint section of the border.
16:24
“There is an increase in cross-border crime associated with the organization of channels for the illegal movement of weapons, ammunition and explosives, as well as the smuggling of drugs, goods, cargo and fuel and lubricants,” added the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.
On the eve of the head of the Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov said that Russia is “preparing to attack” the country in late January or early February next year. In particular, he said that more than 92 thousand Russian troops are concentrated near the border.
