The Security Council announced the need for a quarantine strip along the border – RBK

Additional equipment is necessary due to the risk of entering the country of pathogens of especially dangerous diseases

Photo: Vitaly Nevar / TASS



In some border regions of Russia, a quarantine zone should be established along the state border. Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Grebenkin stated this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, a quarantine zone and a veterinary regime on it are necessary in the face of an increasing risk of cross-border transfer of pathogens of especially dangerous diseases of humans and animals.

As noted by Grebenkin, in addition to this, it is necessary to carry out repairs and additional equipment of premises for specialists of sanitary-quarantine control, isolators and sanitary parking lots.

Poland detains a Russian citizen for aiding illegal migrants



Also, the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council said that the issue of illegal migration of foreign citizens who go to Russia to work, mainly from Central Asia, from Ukraine and from Moldova, remains relevant. “There has been a tendency towards an increase in flows of immigrants from the countries of the Near and Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, who use our country as a transit country in order to get to the EU countries,” he said.