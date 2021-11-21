the situation in Europe continues to deteriorate

Germany – one big coronavirus outbreak. So the Germans did not get sick during the entire pandemic. Local hospitals are overcrowded. To contain the disease, the authorities are taking extreme measures.

“The situation is only getting worse. The fourth wave is devastating our country. It is even worse than the previous ones. It is insidious, because the new delta strain spreads faster. The unvaccinated first of all get sick. So do not be offended, but we are introducing quarantine. And if you do not vaccinate, you risk everything, “said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder

Bayern is imposing a lockdown for the unvaccinated and a curfew for everyone from 10pm. Mass events have already been canceled in the region. Christmas markets will not open this year either. “It’s a pity that we have already opened everything. The signs have been hung up. And then everything was canceled. We have already lost so much over the years,” complains market seller Alexander Weiss.

In Bavaria, clubs, discos and convenience stores will be closed from the next week. People without vaccination are prohibited from gathering by companies. Now their leisure is only a family. Everything will be closed except for schools and kindergartens. The German Ministry of Health calls the situation a disaster.

“The situation is very difficult. We do not have enough beds in hospitals. The intensive care units are overcrowded. Now we need to think about where to place new patients. Maybe we will need to distribute the sick among the regions. Those lands where the situation is better will have to accept patients from other regions. . This is all stress for our country, “- said the Minister of Health of Germany Jens Spahn.

Despite the high rates of vaccination, Germany has a record number of cases. Almost 63 thousand. People have started to get vaccinated, and vaccination centers are overcrowded. Each day, 200 vaccinations are made. Queues two hours before opening. There is not even enough vaccine for everyone.

While in Berlin and Saxony the rules of three “Ps” are in force: vaccinated, ill or PCR test. Everyone else is not allowed either to a restaurant or to work. Intruders are now monitored by military aircraft. Those who do not want to comply with the rules face a fine of up to 25 thousand euros. And if tough measures do not help, a total lockdown in Germany, apparently, cannot be avoided.

With a new week, Austria is plunging into a nationwide lockdown until December 13th. People are encouraged to get vaccinated, but vaccination will become mandatory in Austria from 1 February. “I am sure that the wave will rise and hit us very hard. It was necessary to vaccinate everyone earlier, back in August,” says the doctor of the intensive care unit Fabian Duss

To repeat after the Austrians and to introduce a lockdown for the unvaccinated, separate regions of Italy are asked. The number of cases there is also growing. Large cities are on the brink of records. Earlier in Italy, doctors were forced to be vaccinated. Doctors without vaccination are not allowed to work. Local authorities do not rule out that the police, store employees and everyone whose work is related to social contacts can now fall under the mandatory vaccination. Those who do not want to be vaccinated will have to go on vacation without pay. Well, later, covid skeptics can be fired altogether.

The Czech Republic has also returned to tough restrictions. To go to a cafe, gym, hairdresser or check into a hotel, you need a vaccination or a certificate that a person has recently been ill. In Switzerland, the rules are the same. However, the country does not want to be vaccinated. A little more than 30% of the population were vaccinated there. Local politicians are forced to admit: the vaccination campaign in Switzerland has failed. The information void has been filled with conspiracy theories about the dangers of vaccinations.

The same problem was faced in Australia. Every day there is an anti-record. Because of this, quarantine was first introduced for the unvaccinated. However, tomorrow the country will go to a total lockdown for three weeks. All residents of the country will have to stay at home. And it seems to be there for a long time. The day before, the Australian Open announced that only vaccinated athletes will be able to play in the prestigious tennis tournament to be held in January.