The son of the President of the United States, according to the American press, helped a Chinese company to buy a cobalt mine

A major deal involving Hunter Biden was reported by the New York Times. According to her, 8 years ago, together with two more Americans and partners from China, he founded an investment firm, it was registered in Shanghai. 70 percent of the shares were received by Chinese investors, including Bank Of China, the rest of the securities went to the son of the future US president and partners.

The deal to buy a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the newspaper writes, was carried out in 2016. The company, which Biden Jr. was on the board of, raised more than a billion dollars to buy back securities from a minority shareholder, a Canadian firm. As a result, the Chinese company China Molybdenum acquired one of the largest cobalt producers in Central Africa.

The White House denies that the president of the country knew about his son’s involvement in the deal. US officials this year warned that China could use its dominant cobalt position to thwart the production of electric vehicles in the United States.

A number of Republican congressmen spoke out a month ago to impeach Joe Biden. Political opponents accused the President of conniving at corruption on the grounds that his son Hunter accepted gifts from citizens of other countries in exchange for the provision of services, and also influenced the politics of other states.