the story of the scandalous divorce Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will be filmed in a documentary

The litigation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which began back in 2016, is still ongoing. The divorce of the stars made a lot of noise and caused a heated discussion among the public. The creators of the online cinema Discovery + decided to clarify the history of the relationship of ex-lovers.

According to Deadline, soon the story of the scandalous divorce Amber and Johnny will be filmed in a documentary called “Johnny vs. Amber.” It is reported that the project will consist of two parts, each of which will represent the personal point of view of the stars on the conflict.

“Through the cassettes, home videos and text messages that were provided to the court, our film will show viewers the whole truth of their relationship,” said the film’s producer Nick Hornby.

The tape will also feature witnesses of the star couple, lawyers of both parties and relatives of the ex-spouses. The creators are keeping the release date of the film a secret, but it is already known that the project will be released before the end of autumn.

“The story that happened between Depp and Heard continues to be very controversial for fans and the public at large. Our goal is to create a film that will show the situation from all sides, so that the viewer can understand who these people are and decide who to believe in this complex story, ”said Vice President of the channel Charlotte Reed.