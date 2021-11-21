The trailer for the movie “Being Ricardo” with Kidman and Bardem released

https://ria.ru/20211111/ricardos-1758516999.html

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the biographical drama “Being Ricardo” has been released on the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel, IndieWire reports. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem played the main roles in the film. Directed by Aaron Sorkin. The film tells the story of Hollywood couple Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) – the stars of the sitcom I Love Lucy, popular in the 1950s in the United States. The events unfold over one production week on the set of the series. Ball and Arnaz receive news that could jeopardize their marriage and careers. Lucille was accused of being associated with the Communists. “Sorkin conveyed well what was happening in their lives then. He showed the heart of my mother, my father, their relationship. Nicole Kidman became the soul of my mother. She climbed into her head. It can be seen that she very deeply immersed herself in the role. I believed everything. Javier Bardem does not really look like my father in appearance, but he has everything that dad had – wit, charm, dimples on his cheeks, musicality, strength and tenacity. character, “says Lucy Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “Being Ricardo” will be released on Prime Video on December 21st.

