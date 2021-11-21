https://ria.ru/20211121/granitsa-1760037987.html

The WHO assessed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland

The WHO assessed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

The WHO assessed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland

The situation in the logistics center “Bruzgi” on the Belarusian-Polish border can be called difficult, said the director of emergency response of the European … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

2021-11-21T12: 50

2021-11-21T12: 50

2021-11-21T12: 50

in the world

Belarus

Poland

WHO

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759648400_0:173:3027:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_230951f9335c1ba35921f8e47e1818a4.jpg

BRUZGI checkpoint, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The situation at the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border can be called difficult, said Gerald Rockenshaub, director of emergency response at the WHO Regional Office for Europe. “The situation at the Belarusian-Polish border can at least be called difficult, causing great concern. some have chronic diseases, “Rokenshaub told reporters following his visit to the Bruzgi center. WHO is also studying the effect of tear gas that Polish border guards used against migrants. According to him, WHO is going to supply medicines, medical supplies, and hygiene items to the center. …

https://ria.ru/20211118/migranty-1759720831.html

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759648400_215 0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_97fcf2813c5bf616aa1597adb8cec807.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, who, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus