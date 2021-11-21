The Yellow Vests celebrated the anniversary and crushed Paris

Protesters against high taxes and demanding a national referendum “yellow vests” riot in Paris. This was reported by RIA Novosti. Today, the vest movement celebrates its third anniversary since its inception.

The protesters marching in the column tried to break through the police cordon, in response the security forces sprayed tear gas. In addition, some of the protesters set fire to a large pile of rubbish, while others threw empty glass bottles at the police.

In addition to the “yellow vests”, people in black clothes, whose faces are covered with black masks, are involved in clashes with police officers. They, according to media reports, provoke the police. Hooligans smashed a bus stop.

The police also detained two people who were traveling in the van. The body of the car was decorated with graffiti in which US President Joe Biden controls French President Emmanuel Macron as a puppet. In turn, Macron was drawn in the moment of copulation with a sheep.

An investigation has begun on the insult of a government official, the Parisian police said.

The yellow vest movement emerged as a social protest against the rise in gasoline and diesel prices. More than 287 thousand people came to the first share on November 17, 2018 throughout France.

The “uniform” of the protesters was chosen because the yellow reflective vest, according to the French traffic rules, must always be in a private car. Throughout 2018, fuel prices in France have skyrocketed. By the end of the year, gasoline rose in price by 7.5%, and diesel – by 15%. Because of this, French spending has increased by about € 100-225 per month since the beginning of 2018.

13 September 10:16

Subsequently, a protest against social inequality was added to the “fuel” requirements – French President Emmanuel Macron had previously canceled the “wealth tax” introduced by his socialist predecessors. In connection with this step, the French president was even more actively than usual accused of “working for the rich.”

The protests were accompanied by clashes with the police, especially violent riots were in Paris. Most of the protesters disapprove of the actions of the radicals who attack the police. The press compares the yellow vest protests to the May 1968 student revolution. Due to the protest actions of students, the work of 280 universities and colleges of the country was disrupted, in 45 of them classes were canceled.

After lengthy protests, Macron made partial concessions. He promised to increase the minimum monthly wage by € 100 from January 2019. However, the French president called the violence at the protests unacceptable.