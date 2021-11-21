https://ria.ru/20211120/bezhentsy-1759972833.html

There are about two thousand refugees in the center “Bruzgi” on the border of Belarus

There are about two thousand refugees in the center “Bruzgi” on the border of Belarus – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

There are about two thousand refugees in the center “Bruzgi” on the border of Belarus

There are about two thousand migrants in the logistics center “Bruzgi” on the border of Belarus and Poland, the head of the Grodno regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T17: 08

2021-11-20T17: 08

2021-11-20T17: 08

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759878328_0:3045:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a2575af6d649ef4c3a5484ae47c3bd6b.jpg

Checkpoint “BRUZGI” (Belarusian-Polish border), November 20 – RIA Novosti. There are about two thousand migrants in the logistics center “Bruzgi” on the border of Belarus and Poland, said the head of the Grodno regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Dmitry Lakiza. “There are about two thousand people here,” Lakiza told reporters. According to him, there is no way to more accurately count people. In recent days, the number of residents of the center has been stable, he said. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. The Belarusian authorities promptly organized the provision of medical assistance to migrants, provide them with food and clothing.

https://ria.ru/20211120/migranty-1759954871.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759878328_298-0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6da572b7218a5bb8e94e8c5e1e323709.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus