There was a video from the scene of an accident in the Leningrad region, where the corpse of a man fell out of the car

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. An accident with a car in which the corpse of a murdered man was transported was caught on video. The footage published by TV channel 360 shows a car standing on the roadway with an open trunk. The traffic police cordoned off the scene of the accident. Earlier, local media reported about an incident on the A-121 Sortavala highway near St. Petersburg. Mitsubishi Galant crashed into a bump stop, after which a body fell out of it onto the road. The driver and two passengers tried to escape, but they were caught by the police. The murder, according to journalists, took place in the garage cooperative “Laguna” in the Kalininsky district of the Northern capital. The victim was a 50-year-old native of Yerevan. The suspects wanted to take the victim’s body into the forest and bury it: they found a shovel and sacks in the car. The motives for the murder are not yet known.

