They tried to oust 490 migrants from Poland and Lithuania to Belarus in the last 24 hours – Gazeta.Ru

Polish security forces tried to forcibly expel 12 groups of migrants, over 350 people, to Belarusian territory. This was announced by the State Border Committee of Belarus in Telegram channel…

For their part, similar actions were taken by the power departments of Lithuania, trying to expel nine groups of migrants with a total number of more than 140 people to Belarus.

“In the Latvian direction there was one attempt to forcefully oust at least 20 refugees,” the publication says.

At the same time, there are still three groups of refugees near the Belarusian border, including women and children. On the Polish side – two groups, more than 110 people, in the Latvian and Lithuanian directions – 1 group each, more than 30 people in total.

A day earlier in the Ministry of Defense of Poland stated about several attempts of mass illegal border crossing last night.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has been going on since summer. It began after the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that he would weaken control over the flows of illegal migrants against the background of yet another aggravation of relations with Western countries.

The situation worsened in November, when about 3 thousand illegal immigrants approached the borders of Poland. We are talking about refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa who legally arrive in Belarus, and then go towards Poland or the Baltic countries, trying to get to the countries of the European Union.