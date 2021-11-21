Those who escaped after the road accident at “Sortavala” were detained. They told where they took the corpse that fell out of the trunk.

The St. Petersburg police have found suspects in the murder of a 50-year-old man, whose mutilated body was found after an accident on the highway in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region. 47news learned the first details.

According to our publication, by the early morning of November 21, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of St. Petersburg calculated where the driver and two passengers of the Mitsubishi Galant were located, which had an accident on the 24th kilometer of the A-21 Sortavala highway in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region. …

A few hours ago 47news described the incident in detail: after a collision with a bump stop, three men who were in the car jumped out and literally disappeared into the forest. Traffic police officers at the scene of the incident found a corpse that fell out of the trunk, whose head was practically cut off. There were also shovels in the trunk. Therefore, no one had any questions about where the body was being taken.

The killed, as we previously reported, was 50-year-old St. Petersburg resident Arkadi Kazinyan, who lives with his family on Prosveshcheniya Avenue.

According to 47news, the detainees had to give explanations. It is now known that the murder happened in the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg, in the garage cooperative “Laguna” at 14 Laboratorny Prospekt.

It will soon become clear why they killed the man and to whom what role is assigned by the Investigative Committee.