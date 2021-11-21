Three people injured in Atlanta airport accidentally shot

https://ria.ru/20211121/atlanta-1760015525.html
WASHINGTON, November 21 – RIA Novosti. At least three people were injured in a gunfire incident at Atlanta airport, the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported earlier that an accidental firearm shot scared away people at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday. Videos have circulated on social media showing that the incident caused chaos at the airport, while the airport itself denied the active gunner. TSA reported that a prohibited item was found when scanning the baggage of one of the passengers. After the security officers opened the compartment of the bag that contained the item, “the passenger rushed to the bag and grabbed a firearm, which fired at that moment.” After that, the passenger ran out of the airport, the statement said. It is noted that as a result of the incident “three people were injured, not posing a threat to life.” The incident temporarily led to the suspension of aircraft flights.
