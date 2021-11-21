tour of the actor’s house with a gorgeous garden in Los Angeles

April is definitely a good month for Jumanji and Fast and the Furious, 48, Dwayne Johnson. So, a week ago it became known that 46% of Americans want to see the actor as the president of the country. This is the number of respondents to an anonymous poll conducted by Piplsay who are ready to vote for The Rock if it suddenly decides to run for the presidency.

Last Saturday, April 17, the actor celebrated the birthday of his youngest daughter Tiana – she turned three. The fans, and Johnson himself, were delighted and moved by the video with the girl, which the actor posted on his Instagram. On it, the baby watched a film about Aquaman and said that the superhero is definitely stronger than the dad (recall, Dwayne played the role of the superhero “Black Adam” in the film of the same name – it will be released in 2022).

Apparently, the girl will celebrate the next birthday in her new home in Los Angeles. This week, Duyan became the proud owner of a luxury estate in Beverly Park, Los Angeles. Recognized in August last year for the second time in a row as the highest paid actor in Hollywood by Forbes magazine, “The Rock” acquired a house and grounds around it for $ 27.8 million in one of the most exclusive and exclusive areas of the city of angels. Johnson’s neighbors include Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Steward, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara.

The mansion itself also has a stellar history. The former owner of this estate was actor Paul Reiser, best known for films like Crazy About You and Beverly Hills Cop. And before him, the house belonged to the famous American drummer, rock musician Alex Van Halen, who built this building in 1993. This Mediterranean-style complex with graceful arches is rightly called a real resort. It includes a main mansion and guest house with a total living area of ​​1,672 square meters, as well as a full-size tennis court, a luxurious olive park, and a swimming pool. Of course, there is a gym, a home theater, and even a music studio equipped by the original owner.