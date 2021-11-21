UAZ “Patriot” made a splash at the US Auto Show – Rambler / auto

UAZ “Patriot” made a splash at the Los Angeles Motor Show (USA). The North American premiere of the Russian SUV (to be sold in the United States under the Bremach brand) took place on November 18, and today the UAZ importer announced a high demand for the model. During the day, Bremach received $ 3.8 million in advance. It is not specified how many cars are pre-ordered, but the minimum contribution is $ 100.

The interest of Americans in the new UAZ SUV is understandable. First, Bremach is promoting the Patriot as the first Russian car to be officially sold in the US. Secondly, customers are attracted by a low price, and thirdly, by an extended warranty (5 years or 97 thousand kilometers).

The standard equipment of the Bremach 4×4 approximately corresponds to the top version of the “Lux Premium” of the Russian “Patriot” with the “automatic” Punch. In the United States, an all-terrain vehicle costs 26.4 thousand dollars (1.94 million rubles), and analogues are much more expensive. For example, Ford Bronco will cost 28.5 thousand dollars, and Jeep Wrangler – 29.1 thousand dollars, while both SUVs from the United States will be two-door, with a soft roof and “mechanics”.

Bremach considers the Russian “Patriot” to be the best in the American segment of mid-size SUVs in terms of value for money, but so far there is little reason for such optimistic statements. The fact is that Bremach 4×4 has not yet been certified, the importer has not formed a dealer network, and deliveries are promised to begin in 2022 without specifying a month. Since the 150-horsepower ZMZ engine remains under the hood of the American Patriot, problems with environmental compliance are not excluded.