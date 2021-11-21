Ukraine received the first shipment of coal from the United States | News | News

The first of seven ships with coal arrived in Ukraine from the United States under contracts concluded by DTEK (Donbass Fuel and Energy Company). This was announced on November 20 by the press service of DTEK.

It is specified that the Panamax-class vessel arrived at the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region. According to the company, the fuel will be sent to state thermal power plants (TPPs) of PJSC “Centrenergo”. The volume of the first batch was 60.5 thousand tons.

To date, DTEK has signed agreements with international partners for the supply of seven shiploads of coal. Two of them will come from Colombia, and five more from the United States.

“The volume of each batch is from 40 to 75 thousand tons, as a result the total volume of supplies is almost 470 thousand tons,” the press service said.

All parties are expected to arrive in Ukraine from November 2021 to January 2022. The next shipment will arrive in November, four in December, and one in January.

Coal imports are a temporary measure to cover the fuel shortage, and the use of coal mined in Ukraine remains a priority, DTEK stressed.

There is a shortage of coal in Ukraine. Experts and deputies say about the most severe energy crisis. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 15 that the state is successfully coping with the challenge of coal shortages. He assured that in the near future seven Panamax ships will arrive at the country’s ports, and this coal delivered by sea, along with the fact that it is mined in Ukraine itself, “completely covers the need for the energy sector by the end of the year.”

On November 14, 90% of the capacities of state-owned thermal power plants were turned off in Ukraine. It was noted that 14 power units are not working, which is an anti-record. Six more units are at various stages of equipment repair. The load is carried by only three blocks of 23 state-owned thermal power plants, which is 10% of their capacity.

On November 2, the country’s former foreign minister, Pavel Klimkin, announced that the coming winter will be extremely difficult for Ukraine. He noted that at current energy prices, the country will not be able to survive another heating season.