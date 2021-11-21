Ukraine resumed import of energy from Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

Ukraine resumed deliveries of electricity from Belarus, reports RIA News” with reference to the Ukrenergo company.

As of Sunday morning, the volume of imports is 415 megawatts per hour.

November 18, Ministry of Energy of Belarus stopped supply of electricity to Ukraine. Then it was reported that the import was stopped “in accordance with the established procedure for interaction within the framework of contractual relations.”

At the end of September, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) of Ukraine extended a ban on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until November 1. A month later, the media reported that Ukraine was planning resume import of electricity from Belarus against the backdrop of a coal shortage at state-owned thermal power plants.