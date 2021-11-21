https://ria.ru/20211121/ierusalim-1760028545.html
Unknown man opened fire in Jerusalem, police said
TEL-AVIV, November 21 – RIA Novosti. An unknown person opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem, there are casualties, the attacker has been neutralized, according to the press service of the Israeli police. “An incident with shooting occurred in the Old City of Jerusalem. The terrorist has been neutralized, there are wounded at the scene, who are currently receiving medical assistance.” The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that at 9.01 local time (10.01 Moscow time), a message was received about two victims at the age of 30 as a result of the shooting in Jerusalem. The condition of one victim is assessed as critical, the second – average.
