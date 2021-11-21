https://ria.ru/20211121/ierusalim-1760028545.html

Unknown man opened fire in Jerusalem, police said

Unknown opened fire in Jerusalem, police said – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

Unknown man opened fire in Jerusalem, police said

An unknown person opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem, there are casualties, the attacker has been neutralized, the Israeli police press service reports. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T10: 40

2021-11-21T10: 40

2021-11-21T10: 40

in the world

Israel

Jerusalem

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151484/22/1514842268_0:81:1601:981_1920x0_80_0_0_ede90347bf06700b283425bc2db6e9ec.jpg

TEL-AVIV, November 21 – RIA Novosti. An unknown person opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem, there are casualties, the attacker has been neutralized, according to the press service of the Israeli police. “An incident with shooting occurred in the Old City of Jerusalem. The terrorist has been neutralized, there are wounded at the scene, who are currently receiving medical assistance.” The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that at 9.01 local time (10.01 Moscow time), a message was received about two victims at the age of 30 as a result of the shooting in Jerusalem. The condition of one victim is assessed as critical, the second – average.

https://ria.ru/20211101/izrail-1757212328.html

Israel

Jerusalem

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151484/22/1514842268_92 0:1508:1062_1920x0_80_0_0_9c80e5d775041bce1f3c9f3c723c8b6b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, israel, jerusalem