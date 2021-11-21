US intelligence warned of the threat of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine with the onset of cold weather

US intelligence services have warned their European allies of the growing likelihood of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine as the temperature falls, CBS reported, citing US officials.

The channel’s interlocutor said that Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine depends on the weather and could happen within a few weeks if the West does not intervene.

CBS notes that on Friday, November 19, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milli, discussed the activity of the Russian military near the border with Ukraine with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny. Milli stressed that the United States supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The US fears about a possible invasion of Ukraine appeared against the background of the migration crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus, the channel notes. At the same time, the American authorities have not yet determined whether there is any connection between Russia and the refugee situation.

On the eve of The New York Times reported that American intelligence had warned NATO allies that there was “little time” left to prevent Russia from starting hostilities in Ukraine. The US takes the buildup of Russian troops seriously and does not believe that Russia is “bluffing.” According to the newspaper’s interlocutors, Washington is pushing its European allies to develop a package of measures to “contain Moscow.”

In late October, The Washington Post and the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) announced a buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the accumulation of about one hundred thousand Russian military in the border regions. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov believes that Vladimir Putin is now deciding whether to “cross the Ukrainian border” or continue negotiations.

The Kremlin called the US fears “baseless pressure”.

