USA asks for help: whose oil will go under the hammer

MOSCOW, 20 Nov – PRIME, Natalia Karnova. The US authorities, having failed with OPEC +, are trying to persuade their allies to print an oil “pod”. But there are no willing ones yet – both for economic and political reasons. While China is considering whether it needs to save Biden’s ideological enemy, the latter could be helped by “sworn enemies” in the person of Iran and Venezuela.

It became known in the outgoing week that the administration of US President Joe Biden approached some oil consumers, including China, India, South Korea and Japan, with a request to send part of the strategic oil reserves to the market. This is necessary to mitigate the rate of growth in prices, which directly hit the pockets of American gasoline producers.

According to Reuters, such a possibility has been discussed with representatives of allies in recent weeks. Negotiations intensified after OPEC + did not follow the lead of the United States, refusing to increase production beyond the plan due to concerns about a slowdown in demand growth.

The countries mentioned confirmed the fact of the request from the United States, but no one gave consent. Moreover, a polite refusal was received from Japan and South Korea – they say that the countries are highly dependent on imports, so their legislation prohibits printing reserves to reduce prices. But if they print out the reserves, this will not affect the prices – the market of these countries is small, as, accordingly, the reserves. India is one of the largest consumers. It has accumulated about 5 million barrels and can start using them, but this is also an insignificant volume.

THE CHINESE DO NOT UNDERSTAND

Information from China is vague. Back in early autumn, there were data on the sale of about 15 million barrels of oil from reserves in connection with the need to cover the deficit from under-delivered volumes after Hurricane Ida. Reuters calculations show that there is a rotation of volumes in the strategic reserve, but there is no official data on this, said Oksana Lukicheva, an analyst on Otkritie Investments commodity markets.

Now China has announced that it is preparing to release its strategic oil reserves, but did not specify whether it is doing this at the request of the United States or on its own. “The US authorities have found themselves in a difficult situation,” comments Dmitry Abzalov, president of the Center for Strategic Communications. “The times when such issues were resolved with one call to an ally are over, now they have to publicly make such calls. But China, even if it is profitable for it to print reserves, will not to do this now, so as not to look like a puppet in the hands of the Americans. After all, political contradictions have not gone anywhere, and Xi Jinping will not show that he is playing to Washington’s tune. “

According to the economist, only China with its reserves and level of consumption is able to influence oil prices. Moreover, the country cannot do without printing the reserves – already now in most provinces an energy saving regime is being introduced, there are interruptions in gas and coal supplies. And in February, when the Chinese are celebrating the New Year, consumption will rise even more.

But the Chinese authorities do not understand the main thing – why should they save Biden? The United States has inflated the economic bubble on its own, throwing into the market a huge amount of liquidity that settles in funds. Those, in turn, invest in raw materials. Prices are rising, and production is not keeping up with it, since it was Biden who did everything to make strategic investments in oil and gas projects unprofitable. “As a result, without balancing supply and demand, withdrawal of excess funds from the market, prices cannot be affected – all that remains is to pray that the weather does not let down,” the expert says.

PRICE QUESTION

Against the background of information on the discussions about the listing of reserves, prices for Brent crude oil fell by more than 3%. Then growth began again, but at a slower pace.

“Prices for Brent crude oil did not stay above $ 80 per barrel, which could lead to a deeper correction. An additional negative factor will be the growing volumes of oil production in the United States,” Lukicheva predicts.

Against this background, experts do not expect any moves from OPEC +, stressing that the current tactics of the participants in the deal just presuppose an increase in supply from other sources. In the fourth quarter of this year, the deficit is expected to decrease significantly by the third quarter, and from the first quarter of 2022 the oil market balance will become excessive.

CROSS THE TREND

They do not exclude that the appeals from the White House administration are aimed more at the American society, as they show that the authorities are trying to curb high inflation and lower the level of fuel prices at gas stations. Biden’s rating has dropped significantly recently, and he needs to somehow improve the situation.

At the same time, the United States can start actively selling oil from its strategic reserves. The jar has already been slightly opened: according to Lukicheva, about 32 million barrels have been sold from the beginning of the year to mid-November.

“The question is, where are the volumes of this oil going – it seems that exports, which in November rose to a 4-month maximum, are being satisfied. That is why calls are again voiced in the United States for a ban on exports,” she says.

If the movement of oil from US reserves goes across the prevailing trend in the market, it will not be possible to contain prices – unless for a short time, Abzalov believes. In his opinion, the USA could be helped by the countries with which they managed to quarrel – Venezuela, Iran, Iraq and Russia. Each of them has significant reserves and can increase production, however, due to political differences, they have even less reason to lend a helping hand than China.