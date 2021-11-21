“Visas to Belarus are not a problem”. Migrants – on the way to Minsk

After the migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border were accommodated in a logistics center near the Bruzgi border crossing in Belarus (there were about a thousand people there), 400 refugees agreed to return to their homeland. On November 18, they were flown to Iraq. More than a thousand people remained in the forests, some left the border areas and headed inland.

Polish border guards posted a video showing the first migrant camp being removed. Trucks take away firewood and rubbish.





Poland after the closure of the international automobile checkpoint “Bruzgi-Kuznitsa”, it intends to close the railway checkpoint as well. The State Border Committee of Belarus received an official letter from the Polish side regarding its intention to suspend freight traffic at the Kuznitsa railway checkpoint from November 21. Now only freight trains pass through this railway station.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Poland Bogdan Klikh proposed to consider the issue of a complete ban on flights over Belarus as over the territory where state bodies carry out acts of international terrorism, as well as carry out acts of aggression against neighboring countries.

The border crisis continues. On November 19, migrants in the border zone complained that the price of shawarma had risen fivefold, and a video where they were indignant about this caused a response in the regional executive committee of the city of Grodno. “This is very similar to a provocation. The hands that change the price tag on the video are not the workers of the food truck. Now we are checking the records, interviewing the workers to find out all the nuances. There will be no speculations here,” said the chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee Vladimir Karanik…

In Minsk, shawarma has not risen in price, but street vendors sell medicines to migrants, which can only be obtained by prescription, at exorbitant prices, even ordinary nose drops are more expensive for them.





The police ignore migrants; their documents are not checked. The guards of the shopping centers, however, do not hide their irritation and chase the children who are sitting on the floor: forcing them to get to their feet. In the Minsk Gallery, migrants buy Belarusian SIM cards and warm clothes. Some of the shops here have even made signs with Arabic translation.





The Belarusian DreamJob travel agency announced on November 28 an evacuation for migrants – a flight for those wishing to return to Syria and Iraq. The flight will be free for the clients of the company, the rest will have to pay $ 400. “DreamJob” appears in the list of firms that issued visas for foreigners at the Minsk airport. The letter from the company was handed over to the management of the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border.

According to the migrants themselves, the next flight was scheduled even earlier.

All the migrants with whom I was able to speak, they almost do not know English, speak Kurdish. Many of them know Arabic a little better (they read it with visible effort), although the official languages ​​of Iraq are Arabic and Kurdish. They immediately clarify whether I am a journalist, because no one except journalists asks how they are doing, unless, of course, they are trying to sell them something. Most often, it happens that communication stops immediately. The answer is always the same: “We cannot, we are forbidden to communicate with journalists.”

My first interlocutor Mohammed originally from the city of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq. He is 30 years old, he left his mother with six children in his homeland (he has four sisters and two brothers), his father died. Mohammed is ill, he has diabetes, but he decided to go to work. I turned to him, who was sitting at the cheesecake table, because he was sitting alone and looked unhappy.





Mohammed has just returned from the Belarusian-Polish border, which he was unable to cross. He demonstrates to me his legs covered in scabs and sores, says: this is because he walked there barefoot, because the boots fell off and were lost:

– There, if something fell in the crowd, you can’t pick it up. My phone was also trampled on, I had to buy a new one.

– So you have money left after this trip?

– A little. Not enough for a ticket. In three days I fly back to Iraq. We were told that a plane would come to pick us up, and the documents, and the ticket, and the PCR — everything would be done free of charge. But this is only for those who fly in three days. For example, if you want in six days, you will pay. So we were told. Three days later, there were 153 of us who are going to fly.

– Did you buy a one-way ticket?

– Yes, for $ 300, this is my monthly salary at a gas station in Sulaymaniyah. I expected to leave for Poland. But there are very, very big problems.

– Who made you a visa?

– I don’t know, this friend of mine organized everything, they just pasted my visa in the Minsk airport.

– Did you buy the tour?

– I don’t know anything about it, I just signed up for it, joined the group, paid as much as it was said. Everyone went, many went, my friends, their friends, acquaintances from Chamchamal….

Mohammed’s friend Soran chose to stay at the border in the hope of being lucky. He speaks a little better English, and we spoke on the phone:

– How is the situation with you?

– It’s awful. No food, no water. The Poles won’t let us in. There are more than two thousand of us here now. There are women, old people, children. And we are sick.

– And you do not want to go back, if so?

– Personally, I will stand to death!

“But you risk your children.

– Well, yes. Risk is risk.

– Does anyone help you?

– Belarusians are super. They helped, gave us clothes, helped build the camp. The kids were even given chocolate and milk, says Soran.

Dadak and Khalid – young Kurdish guys, they play in a musical group created by them. Dadak is the vocalist, Khalid is the guitarist. Their drummer was Kushan, the only one who recently married. Kushan suddenly, without telling anyone, left for Belarus with his young wife. Dadak and Khalid were very excited and came to look for him and bring him to his senses. We communicate through a translator on the phone.





Kushan’s father and his three brothers came with them. In the places where Kurds were concentrated, they found only his wife, whom, as it turned out, Kushan had left, saying that he was going to the border with intelligence. He promised to return, but he has been gone for the second week. Realizing that it is dangerous at the border and there is no need to return from there, it was decided at the family council that Kushan’s father would go to the border. On this occasion, a rich feast was arranged at KFC – farewell. The father sat with the air of a man who is about to die. Kushan’s wife Parvin cried constantly.





– If my father does not return, we will fly back to Kurdistan in five days. And we have to take Parvin with us.

– Did the Kushan take the money with him?

– No, Parvin left everything.

– And the phone?

– Of course, he had a phone, but he does not answer. Probably broke.

– And you had the money to take it and fly for the Kushan like this?

– This is our brother. Without him, the group would fall apart.

– What do you do for a living?

– We are still nothing, but our parents have money.

– After all, it was necessary to get visas?

“It’s not a problem to get visas to Belarus, now it’s easy, it’s enough just to say that you want it,” Khalid dismisses.

Another interlocutor of mine Avdal said that he came to Belarus in the spring of this year, with the first wave of Iraqi migrants, but realizing that his departure to Poland through Belarus was delayed, he got a job in a kebab stall. There he met a Belarusian woman, fell in love and changed his mind about going. Now he is in Minsk, planning a wedding and with excitement watching the situation at the border, worrying about his brothers.





The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated on November 8, when migrants tried to storm the Polish border, but, not reaching 300 meters to the crossing, they turned into the forest and set up a camp there. They lived for a week in the forest, and on November 15 they left the spontaneous camp and gathered at the Bruzgi checkpoint. According to various estimates, there were about 3.5 thousand people.

On November 16, migrants again tried to break through the border. They threw stones at the Polish security forces, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. Migrants set up a campground after an unsuccessful assault attempt. As a result, there are victims on one side and on the other. Both Poland and Belarus opened criminal cases.