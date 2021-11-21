Warsaw did not close the checkpoint on the border with Belarus

https://ria.ru/20211121/polsha-1760041618.html

2021-11-21T13: 42

2021-11-21T13: 42

2021-11-21T13: 48

WARSAW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Poland has not yet decided to close the Kuznica railway checkpoint on the border with Belarus, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller told reporters on Sunday. The Kuznica checkpoint was closed 10 days ago at the initiative of the Polish side due to the migration crisis. A large number of migrants gathered in his vicinity and tried to enter Poland by storm. On Thursday, Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus promising to close the railway checkpoint in Kuznitsa if the situation does not improve by November 21. “There is no such decision at the moment, but we are analyzing what is happening on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Muller said. “Now we see that in that particular place the situation has changed a little, but we do not pretend that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has stabilized,” Mueller concluded. EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.

