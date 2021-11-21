weapons of Russia and China significantly reduce the effectiveness of aircraft carriers of the US Navy – RT in Russian

Russia and China have acquired weapons that “significantly complicate” or even exclude the possibility of using aircraft carrier formations near target territories, retired US Navy Captain Jerry Hendrix said in an article for The Wall Street Journal.

In the article, the author notes that the modern capabilities of American ships do not make it possible to strike at targets on the coast in the presence of defense. In his opinion, in order to compete with China and Russia, the United States must increase the range of strikes.

“At present, both China and Russia have acquired effective combat means, which significantly complicate, if not completely exclude, the possibility of aircraft carrier formations approaching the target territories,” RIA Novosti quoted Hendrix as saying.

In his opinion, if manned or unmanned long-range aircraft do not appear on the decks of aircraft carriers, then aircraft carrier strike groups “will not be able to significantly influence the containment of Russia and China.”

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on the successful firing of a Zircon hypersonic missile from a Northern Fleet frigate in the White Sea.

In early October, the Russian Navy tested the Zircon rocket from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine. The shooting was carried out at a conditional sea target in the water area of ​​the Barents Sea.

Retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin, in an interview with RT, spoke about the advantages of the Zircon rocket. According to him, this missile will reach its target at any time of the day and under any weather conditions.